Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has given a big task to presidential aspirants of the ruling APC

Ahead of the party's presidential primary scheduled to hold on Monday, June 6, Buhari called on the presidential hopefuls to produce a strong consensus candidate that flag the party's ticket in 2023

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina confirmed this development through a statement issued on Saturday, June 4

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the presidential hopefuls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come up with a formidable consensus candidate before the party holds its primary election.

The president made this disclosure during a meeting with the aspirants, on Saturday, June 4, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has fixed June 6-8 for its special convention to elect its presidential flagbearer.

Buhari asks the aspirants to consult, build consensus and come up with a formidable candidate. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari's request

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari was quoted as saying:

“Looking at this assemblage of personalities and considering your rich pedigree of accomplishments in life, I have come to the conclusion that our party, the APC, is rich in human resources and also that our nation is blessed with capable people that can successfully steer the ship of state into the future."

The importance of a formidable candidate, Buhari explains

The president said it is pertinent for the party to douse the anxiety among its members and proceed to the 2023 presidential elections with unity of purpose.

“Given these circumstances, I charge you to recognize the importance of the stability and unity of the party, which cannot be overemphasized.

“Similarly, I wish to remind you that our choice of flag bearer must be formidable, appealing to the electorate across the board and should command such ability to unify the country and capacity to address our critical challenges.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections

The president added that the party’s screening committee had also recommended consensus building through consultation.

“Ahead of the Convention, the party machinery has screened and found all aspirants eminently qualified. Recognizing this fact, the Screening Committee has, amongst others, recommended that consensus building through consultation, be intensified."

Buhari takes final decision as northern governors back southern presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly backed the rotation of power to the South in 2023.

The president made this known at a dinner with All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants at the Aso Rock Villa.

the president said the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) caucus of the party should produce the flagbearer.

Prominent APC presidential aspirant withdraws from race, gives reason

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race in another development.

He withdrew from the primary slated for Monday following an advisory to President Muhammadu Buhari by 11 APC Governors to cede power to the South in 2023.

The Governors and party leaders made their position known in a communique at the end of a meeting in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng