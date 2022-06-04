Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

He withdrew from the primary slated for Monday following an advisory to President Muhammadu Buhari by 11 APC Governors to cede power to the South in 2023.

The Governors and party leaders made their position known in a communique at the end of a meeting in Abuja.

The leaders who sent an advisory to Buhari were Governors Nasir el-Rufai, Aminu Bello Masari, Simon Lalong, Abdullahi Ganduje, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Bello Matawalle and Abubakar Sani Bello.

Others were Abdullahi Sule, Babagana Umara Zulum, Atiku Bagudu and ex-Governor Aliyu Wamakko.

His withdrawal from the race was confirmed in the communiqué.

It reads: “We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

” We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

” We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

” The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

” This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

Source: Legit.ng