Senator Rochas Okorocha beleives serious-minded individuals won’t just step down after buying a N100m presidential nomination form

The former governor claimed some of the presidential aspirants joined the race even though they know it would be impossible to clinch the ruling party’s ticket

The Imo governor is one of those in the race to replace resident Buhari in 2023 but he is willing to step down for a consensus candidate

Former Imo state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has disclosed that some aspirants joined the race for the number one position just to negotiate juicy ministerial appointments from the eventual winner.

The senator said some of the presidential aspirants know fully well they won’t win the APC ticket but bought the N100m nomination forms for popularity and recognition, Leadership reports.

Okorocha is ready to step down but only for a consensus candidate of the APC. Photo credit: @realRochas

Source: Twitter

Okorocha who represents Imo West in the National Assembly stated:

“Do you know that some people buy these forms so that they can negotiate for a ministerial appointment?”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Okorocha will step down for a consensus candidate

The lawmaker who spoke while featuring on Television Continental (TVC) show, Journalists’ Hangout, noted that people have different reasons for stepping down for other aspirants.

He revealed that he is willing to step down for a consensus candidate of the party. He said:

“What I really don’t like is a gentleman waking up in the morning after consulting your family and friends, picking a N100m form and get to the stage and announcing that you are stepping down. But if it’s about consensus I will gladly abide.

"If I see somebody who has the same idea I have or better than what I have, I will step down."

Rochas Okorocha says he’ll defeat Atiku as APC presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC presidential aspirant boasted that he would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if given his party’s ticket.

Okorocha said the APC needed a candidate that could poll substantial votes in northern Nigeria to win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, he remained the only aspirant with a nationwide acceptance within the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng