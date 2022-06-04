State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly backed the rotation of power to the South in 2023.

The president made this known at a dinner with All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants at the Aso Rock Villa, The Nation reported.

President Buhari backs the south to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

According to TheCable, the president said the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) caucus of the party should produce the flagbearer.

At the meeting, Buhari asked the APC governors and the presidential hopefuls to brace up for elective primaries, ruling out the possibility of a consensus candidate.

Some of the aspirants present reportedly announced their withdrawal from the race during the meeting.

Details soon

