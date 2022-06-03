The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential committee, John Oyegun, on Friday, June 3, says 13 aspirants were cleared to contest the party's primaries.

Oyegun, according to BBC Pidgin, said only youthful aspirants make the list of the cleared aspirants.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the panel disqualified 10 aspirants from the presidential primaries that will hold next week.

Oyegun, however, did not disclose the identity of the disqualified aspirants.

The cleared aspirants are expected to contest the presidential primary slated to hold between June 6 and 8.

Details to follow...

