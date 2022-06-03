The APC's screening committee has debunked viral claims that it screened former President Goodluck Jonathan

The rebuttal was given by John Odigie-Oyegun, the chairman of the screening committee, on Friday, June 3

In his conversation with newsmen on Friday, Oyegun noted that Jonathan was not present at the venue of the exercise

Transcorp Hilton, Abuja - The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress has reacted to claims that it screened former President Goodluck Jonathan.

John Odigie-Oyegun, the chairman of the screening committee, on Friday, June 3, denied the report as submitted the list of cleared aspirants to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, during a meeting of the Nationa Working Committee (NWC), Punch reports.

The APC screening committee said Jonathan was not even at the venue of the exercise (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

To substantiate his position, Oyegun said Jonathan was not even seen at Transcorp Hilton where the screening exercise took place.

In his response to questions on screening Jonathan, Oyegun was quoted by The Nation to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“No, no, I can confirm we did not screen him."

APC disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants ahead of primary

Earlier, the committee had disqualified 10 of the 23 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the ruling APC.

Odigie-Oyegun made this known when he submitted the report of his seven-member panel to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party's national secretariat today.

Details of those disqualified and those cleared to participate at the presidential primaries on Monday by the party is yet to be known as at 3.30 pm.

Possibility of APC committee screening Goodluck Jonathan heightens as key details emerge

Despite not being on the list of aspirants to be screened by the John Oyegun-led APC committee, there were indications that Jonathan stood a chance to become the party's presidential flagbearer.

There were plans to draft the former president into the 2023 presidential contest on the platform of the APC.

A source within Jonathan's team said that despite not being in the country, the APC was plotting means to ensure the former president is screened by the party's screening committee.

The committee had commenced its exercise with the screening of key contenders for the APC presidential ticket including a former governor of Lagos state and the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng