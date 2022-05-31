The All Progressives Congress might be on the pathway to screening a former President Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan who is currently in Milan , Italy is expected to head straight to Transcorp Hotel where the ruling party's screening is taking place

, According to sources, there are moves by the party leadership to ensure the emergence of Jonathan as APC's presidential flagbearer

Despite not being on the list of aspirants to be screened by the John Oyegun-led All Progressives Congress committee, there are indications that former President Goodluck Jonathan stands a chance to become the party's presidential flagbearer.

Leadership Newspaper reports that there are plans to draft the former president into the 2023 presidential contest on the platform of the APC.

Goodluck Jonathan is expected to arrive in Nigeria from Milan for the APC presidential aspirants' screening. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

A source within Jonathan's team said that despite not being in the country, the APC is plotting means to ensure the former president is screened by the party's screening committee.

The committee had commenced its exercise with the screening of key contenders for the APC presidential ticket including a former governor of Lagos state and the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, should the plot to draft Jonathan into the screening exercise succeed, Nigerians might be in for a game-changer in the contest for who occupies the seat of the president of the country in 2023.

Jonathan is currently in Milan, Italy for a high-level advisory board meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

He is expected to return to Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday, May 31.

The source who spoke on the matter confirmed that upon his arrival into the country, the former president would be heading to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel - the venue of the APC screening for him to be screened.

Noting that Jonathan was fully in the contest and President Buhari has not given up on convincing him to run, the source said the president would be screened today by the committee.

His words:

“He is returning today and I can assure you that barring any last-minute change of plans he would be proceeding to the venue of the screening to be screened like other APC presidential aspirants.

"A major decision would be taken any moment from now, precisely as from tomorrow (Tuesday) involving the former president.”

2023: APC chairman, Adamu meets with Jonathan ahead of crucial primary, details revealed

Ahead of the crucial and much anticipated presidential primaries of the APC, it seems the party has not given up on wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The APC have begun a final push for the Bayelsa-born politician to be the presidential flag bearer of the party.

However, reports have it that Jonathan will only be obliged to the call if only he is assured of an automatic ticket.

2023: Tinubu's top ally speaks on APC's alleged secret move to pick consensus candidate

Meanwhile, a die-hard supporter of Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Joe Igbokwe, had spoken on the APC's alleged move to choose a consensus candidate ahead of 2023.

Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 24, stated that it will be unfair for the ruling party to ask aspirants to pay N100 million for the nomination form and then bring in a consensus candidate afterwards.

He prayed that the APC would not allow some opportunities to destroy what it has built over the years.

Source: Legit.ng