Akure, Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has denied a report that said he has endorsed a particular candidate to get the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Akeredolu maintained that he has not endorsed any aspirant as against the claim of the report, describing it as false.

Gov Akeredolu during the flags off distribution of newly digitised C-of-O on June 1

He revealed that all he had advocated for and wanted was that the party’s candidate should emerge from the south.

The Punch reports that Akeredolu’s position was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Akeredolu says the public is aware of his position

The report argued that the intention of the writer of the report was to drag the governor into an

unnecessary declarations, despite public knowledge of his position as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.”

The statement read:

Nevertheless, Governor Akeredolu has continued to reiterate the stance of his brother governors in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum on the need for the south to produce the next president of the country in the spirit of equity and fairness.

In clear terms, the widely circulated statement never emanated from Governor Akeredolu. It was, obviously, driven by overzealous partisan interests calculated to exploit the political capital of the Governor for personal gains.

We, however, urge members of the public, particularly members of the APC and the party supporters, to disregard the statement as it does not represent the collective decision of the Southern Governors’ Forum which Governor Akeredolu leads.

Succinctly, Governor Akeredolu as a leader and stakeholder in the Southern Presidency agitation, is committed to the interest of the Southern Nigeria geo-political zone. He will not descend into an arena of partisanship to jeopardise the interest of the forum he leads.”

