The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has reacted to claim that he has dumped his presidential ambition

Fayemi confirming that he was still in the race to secure the APC 2023 presidential ticket said he has not stepped down for VP Yemi Osinbajo

According to the governor, his supporters should remain calm as he is highly favoured to become the flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 election

A 2023 presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi on Friday, June 3, debunked a report that he was considering stepping down for the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement received by Legit.ng Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state and one of the frontline 2023 presidential aspirants confirmed that he is still in the race.

Governor Fayemi said he has not stepped down for vice president Yemi Osinbajo. Photo: Yemi OSinbajo, Kayode Fayemi

An online media had reported that governor Fayemi and some other four governors held a meeting behind a closed door with Osinbajo.

The report suggested that the former was been pressured to abandon his presidential ambition.

However, reacting to the report, Femi Ige, the spokesperson for Dr Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organization said the aspirant is favourably positioned.

Ige also confirmed that Fayemi has the backing of real stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primary election to clinch the APC ticket.

Describing the report as absolute rubbish, Ige no meeting took place between the Fayemi team and any other aspirant over who to step down for the other,

His words:

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process.”

He further called on all supporters of Governor Kayode Fayemi to remain calm, focused and keep faith with him as the party's primary draws near.

