Nigeria's socio-political group, Fusion 774 has slammed insinuations making the rounds that President Buhari will present a northern candidate as his successor

The group has urged President Buhari not to be moved by these lame antics, rather he should focus on a candidate with the capacity and tenacity to lead

Meanwhile, the group has reiterated its stance on the candidature of former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as a worthy successor of the president

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to choose his successor on the premise of ethnic sentiments ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

This call was made known in a statement issued by a socio-economic-political group, Fusion 774 on Wednesday, June 1 in Abuja.

Members of the Fusion 774 at the press conference in Abuja. Photo Credit: (Auwalu Ahmad)

Source: Facebook

According to the statement cited by Legit.ng, the group kicks against President Buhari presenting a northern candidate based on the popular belief that northerners will only vote for a northern candidate regardless of party affiliation.

Reacting to this notion, the national patron of Fusion 774, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed stated that it will be illogical for one to select a candidate based on ethnic postulations and sentiments instead of capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Group slam Orji Kalu’s campaign for northern candidate

Recall that former governor of Abia state and serving lawmaker, Orji Kalu while reacting to the victory of Atiku Abubakar as the bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said a southern candidate is no longer feasible for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Kalu argued that if the PDP has presented a southerner it would have been fair to be talking about a southerner for the APC.

Meanwhile, Kalu’s comment did not sit right with Dr. Abubakar who stated that Kalu’s postulations are a mere misinterpretation of facts.

He said:

“I think Senator Orji Kalu must apologise to the North for saying that the North will only vote for a northerner because he has reduced the entire region to people who take decisions based on primordial sentiments. The majority of the people of the North will still align with President Buhari and whoever he endorsed as APC flagbearer.”

Dr. Abubakar went further to reminisce on the 2011 election where Jonathan who is from the south defeated Atiku Abubakar despite his prominence and influence in the political scene in Nigeria.

He said:

“In 2011, Goodluck Jonathan defeated Atiku who was then the northern consensus candidate, Gen. Babangida who also strove to get the PDP's ticket, and even General Buhari of the CPC as of then.”

Amaechi's ticket is APC's chance to defeat Atiku

However, the group further reiterated its stance on a southern candidate for the APC in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Dr. Abubakar noted that Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi holds the clear vices and features of a true leader and servant who will lead Nigeria to adequate development and economic growth.

He stated that Ameachi has all the capacity to defeat the PDP at the presidential polls as he also stressed that Ameachi’s stats and records precede him.

The patron also harped on the need for President Buhari to implore the approach of equity and fairness by allowing a southern Christian to take over from a northern Muslim for morality’s sake.

He said:

"The presidency should go to the south; a southern Christian should take over from a northern Muslim for morality’s sake. This is because the country is divided and the level of distrust and suspicion is too much. I just want to say that northerners are wiser now."

While still making reference to the PDP primaries, he noted that the north is also striving for development and change which is why Kano and Katsina delegates voted for Nyesom Wike and not Atiku Abubakar who is from the north at the just concluded PDP presidential primaries.

2023: Rotimi Ameachi’s candidacy is critical to Nigeria’s prosperity

Similarly, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, the group urged party delegates to look towards a candidate like former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi who has over the years proven to be a worthy asset to the presidency.

National coordinator of the group, Sadiq Jikta said Ameachi’s vast wealth of experience and antecedents as a public office holder is multifaceted as he has held political offices at different levels.

He said:

"Ameachi’s track record as the custodian of the Rivers state government during his tenure saw a high increase in internally generated revenue, infrastructural development, educational reform, adequate healthcare system, human capacity development, employment generation, and a clampdown on oil theft and vandalism."

2023: Amaechi will stop oil theft in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Fusion 774 is of the opinion that Rotimi Amaechi has the capacity to end oil theft in the Niger Delta and banditry in the north.

According to the national patron of Fusion 774, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, Ameachi’s records over the years precede him, especially in the areas of combating oil bunkering and theft.

While reflecting on the incessant cases of oil theft in the south-south region of Nigeria he described it as an alarming and unfortunate incident that is bad for a mono-economy like Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng