Honourable Vincent Dike of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi state has dumped his party ahead of the 2023 general election

Dike, a strong ally of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state resigned from the ruling party to join the Labour Party

Sources have also said that the politician dumped the APC due to intimidation and demand to forgo his political ambition to contest a legislative seat

A top ally of the governor of Ebonyi state, has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that Vincent Dike, who is also the national coordinator of the Umahi Fans International decamped from the ruling party over allegations of intimidation by some influential persons in the state.

Governor David Umahi has lost one of his strongest allies in APC to the Labour Party. Photo: David Umahi

Dike also noted that these influential individuals in Ebonyi are hellbent on imposing aspirants ahead of the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking on the incident, a source in the state said the former coordinator of Edda North Development Centre in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, had been asked to drop his political ambition.

Dike had earlier declared his interest to contest for the Afikpo South-East state constituency in the 2023 general election.

According to the source, Dike's ambition and the call for him to drop his intention to contest for the legislative seat pitched him against the party.

The source added that despite being one of Umahi's strongest allies, Dike has joined the Labour Party to pursue his aspiration.

In a resignation letter sent to his ward chairman, Dike said:

“I am, with utmost respect and appreciation, do hereby wish to inform you that after due consultation with my ward members, family members and friends, I have decided to resign my membership of the APC with effect from May 23, 2022, due to ill-treatment meted on me by the State Chairman.

“I sincerely wish to appreciate the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his developmental strides in the entire state. I will always support your Excellency’s political aspirations.”

