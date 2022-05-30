Dattijo has tasked APC members in Kaduna state to close ranks ahead of the general elections in 2023

The APC senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central stated that it is important for all APC camps in the state to be united ahead of the polls

The former commissioner for budget and planning also expressed optimism that the party will win all positions in Kaduna during the polls

Kaduna - The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, has called on members of the party to unite ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, who was returned unopposed in the primary election held on Saturday, May 28 called on all APC contestants for various positions, who participated in primaries across the state to be united ahead of the 2023 polls.

Dattijo says APC members must be united ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @Dattijo

Source: Twitter

Dattijo said in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media team on Monday, May 30:

“I also want to extend a hand of community to the party. To all APC contestants across various positions, victorious or otherwise. I wish to urge us to maintain our dedication to Kaduna state and to the party. And join forces to consolidate and continue the story of progress we have started.

“It takes a team to achieve great things. Let us unite all internal camps and form one single APC camp for victory in all positions across the state come 2023.”

Dattijo also appreciated Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Uba Sani, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, and other leaders of the party, who ensured that he emerged as the candidate of the party for the senatorial district.

His words:

“I’d like to thank our father and leader Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for his fierce support, as well as his passion and determination for progress which I have been privileged to witness, learn from and emulate over the past 7 years, and also his support in this contest.”

While appreciating his supporters, Dattijo urged them to move from door to door, ward to work in propagating the programmes and candidates of the APC.

He added:

“Allow me to use this opportunity to remind you that the journey ahead is still long, challenging and it will be exhausting. Becoming a candidate is only the beginning of the election process, but with your support, and that of the good people of our dear state, we will succeed, Insha Allah.”

