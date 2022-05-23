Nigerians have been urged to ensure they do not support the emergence of a core politician as the country's next president

This call was made by the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, who stated that politicians have failed Nigerians

According to the governor, the next president should be an Architect like him who would focus on building the nation

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has said that he prays for a non-politician to emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The Punch reports that the governor in a recent document released on Sunday, May 22, admitted that politicians across the country have failed the people.

Governor Umahi has said he is praying against a politician emerging as Nigeria's next president. Photo: Dave Umahi

Source: UGC

Umahi listing some of the failures of the people in power said that politicians have continued to make promises which they cannot keep.

He added that as an engineer, he is better equipped to lead the country because he believes that money to not be the bedrock or influential factor for citizens' votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Umahi's words:

“In all honesty, I continue to pray that God will not bring a politician. Promises have been made in the past and they failed. We are not going to rely on promises. In fact, I hate to hear promises.

“I am an engineer by profession and engineers have not been given the opportunity to lead this country. We have infrastructure decay in this country."

Channels Television report that while stating his positions in correcting the anomalies going on across the country, Umahi averred that Engineers who he considers creators should be given the opportunity to build the nation.

He added:

"After that, we will hand it over to the politicians. Right now, we need a professional.

“Our country has moved to a very unfortunate stage where we believe that money answers all things."

Ebonyi Governor Umahi speaks against IPOB's agitation, takes group to the cleaners

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra had been warned against inciting comments and actions in the southeast.

The warning was given to the IPOB members and their leadership by the governor of Ebonyi state David Umahi.

Umahi described the agitations of the group as nonsense said Ebonyi state would not be part of any Biafran nation.

Gunmen kill 3 Ebonyi LGA chairman’s relatives, security guard

Unknown gunmen operating in Ebonyi state had killed the relatives of a local government chairman.

The terrorists invaded the home of the government official and killed all those in his residence during the attack.

The government official confirmed the attack saying those killed were his brother, his nephews, and the security guard in the house.

Source: Legit.ng