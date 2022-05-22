Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been warned against inciting comments and actions in the southeast

The warning was given to the IPOB members and their leadership by the governor of Ebonyi state David Umahi

Umahi describing the agitations of the group as nonsense said Ebonyi state would not be part of any Biafran nation

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has described the agitation by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPBO) as nonsense.

Daily Trust reports that the governor blamed the growing violence in the southeast region on the agitation for secession by the proscribed IPOB group and its members.

Governor David Umahi has said the Ebonyi said will not be part of Biafra. Photo: David Umahi

Source: Facebook

Addressing some editors in the country, Umahi called on the Igbo people to exhibit some wisdom in bringing an end to the activities of the group in the southeast region.

The governor added that even if the group succeeds in the actualisation of a Biafran nation, Ebonyi state, which he currently governs would not be part of Biafra.

His words:

“I use this opportunity to tell Igbo to be wise, this sit at home is useless and it is nonsense. This agitation is nonsense for me because even if it was to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not belong to Biafra.

“I have been saying it and I will continue to say it and I have no apologies because we have been used as house boys and house girls and by the creation of Ebonyi state, we are having self-determination and somebody telling me about Biafra."

Ebonyi for united Nigeria

Speaking on where Ebonyi state stands in the agitation for a Biafran nation by the members of the outlawed IPOB, Umahi said the state is for a united and an equitable just Nigeria.

His words:

“So, we are not for Biafra, we are for a united and equitable just Nigeria. And so, I will continue to preach that there is no gain in sit-at-home, there is no gain in our killing ourselves and I am happy that the altercation with other people from other regions is a thing of the past."

“So, the moment extreme politics dies off in southeast and then brainwashing, then we can begin to aspire as we are. Killings and violence have not been part of our cultural values and I don’t know where they came from. So, that’s my position.”

Gunmen kill 3 Ebonyi LGA chairman’s relatives, security guard

Unknown gunmen operating in Ebonyi state had killed the relatives of a local government chairman.

The terrorists invaded the home of the government official and killed all those in his residence during the attack.

The government official confirmed the attack saying those killed were his brother, his nephews, and the security guard in the house.

Soldiers kill four unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Aba

Meanwhile, four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

According to the report, the incident happened at about 2 pm yesterday at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home order slated for Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6.

Source: Legit.ng