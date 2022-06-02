In a build-up to the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), aspirants have begun to flex muscle towards securing the flag bearer status of the party

One of those is Jigawa state governor, Mohammadu Badaru who revealed reasons why he stands a chance over other aspirants

Badaru claims that his reputation in the party alone can secure him victory if cash inducement of delegates is not encouraged

Jigawa, Dutse - Jigawa state governor, and APC presidential aspirant, Mohammed Badaru has expressed his optimism over becoming the bannerman of the party heading into the 2023 presidential polls, Daily Trust reported.

Badaru during an interview on Monday, May 30 disclosed why he stands a chance to beat the odds and clinch the presidential ticket of the APC.

Governor Badaru says he has a good relationship with delegates across several APC states. Photo: Governor Mohammed Badaru

As gathered by Legit.ng, Badaru reeled out his statistics over the years while serving as a party member over the years.

He said if the party will go by his scorecard, the delegates will have no choice but to vote for him without dolling out lobby funds.

Badaru stated that he has been on numerous assignments for the party including winning elections in Bayelsa, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states.

I have a good relationship with delegates - Badaru

He said:

"I won election in Bayelsa for the APC. I was in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, and Bauchi, among other places on campaign missions. All the missions were successful.

“Delegates know me and I know them. In 2011, I led the APC convention. They have seen my scorecard. I led the election committee during our latest convention.

“I relate with them well. I travelled to many states on reconciliation missions or election matters or aspirants screening. They respect me and I respect them. Delegates can collect (money) from every aspirant, but will only vote for a credible person.”

When asked if he is the likely successor of President Muhammadu Buhari, he responded stating that the president had not asked him to run for presidency.

2023: Badaru denies collecting N200m from Jonathan for nomination forms

Contrastingly, Governor Badaru have been in the heat of controversy in a build-up to the presidential primary.

He was recently accused of collecting N200m from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to buy the forms for both of them.

However, Governor Badaru has branded as a lie and an attempt to smear the reputation of the ex-president.

