As the 2023 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has announced members of his campaign.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the disclosure was made by a former governor of Abia state and the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor-Kalu in a statement on Thursday, June 2.

Orji Uzor-Kalu and Fani Kayode have been named as members of a nine-man presidential campaign committee for the Senate President. Photo: Nigerian Senate, Fani-Kayode, Orji Uzor-Kalu

Source: UGC

The statement said Kalu will lead the nine-man committee as the director-general of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.

He is expected to strengthen the organisation and build a strong cohesion expected to deliver the ruling party ticket to Lawan at the APC's presidential primary.

Members of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation are

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Orji Uzor-Kalu - Director-general

2. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi - Chairman of the publicity committee

3. Femi Fani-Kayode - Deputy chairman of the publicity committee

4. Senator Auwal Lawan - Chairman of the finance and budget committee

5. Senator Sani Musa - Co-chairman of the finance and budget committee

6. Senator Ikechukwu Obiora - Chairman of strategy and planning

7. Senator Betty Apiafi - Deputy chairman, strategy and planning

8. Senators Barau Jibrin - Lead contact

9. Peter Nwaoboshi - Mobilisation

According to the statement by Kalu, the team are all expected to do all that is necessary to ensure that Lawan becomes victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu dumping APC soon? Southwest former governor opens up, gives details of possibility

A former governor of the southwest region had reacted to the claim that the national leader of the ruling party is set to dump the All Progressives Congress.

Segun Oni said the reports about Tinubu leaving APC for Social Democratic Party are nothing but mere speculation.

The ex-governor noted that the SDP is open to politicians who share the same view and mission as the party.

2 sons of CJN secure tickets for National Assembly contest in APC, PDP

Two sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko are contesting for different positions in the National Assembly.

Siraj and Sani are seeking to secure seats in the Bauchi North senatorial district and the Shira Giafe federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The two brothers won their tickets on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng