A former governor of the southwest region has reacted to the claim that the national leader of the ruling party is set to dump the All Progressives Congress

Segun Oni said the reports about Tinubu leaving APC for Social Democratic Party are nothing but a mere speculation

The ex-governor noted that the SDP is open to politicians who share the same view and mission as the party

The claim that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu would be dumping the ruling party has been debunked by a former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni.

Daily Trust reports that Oni described such claim that Tinubu would be joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as there are plans by the APC to deny him the 2023 presidential ticket as mere speculations.

Segun Oni has said that Tinubu is not leaving APC for SDP. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, June 1, after the inauguration of the SDP sub-convention committee, Oni admitted that the SDP remained open to people who share the same view and mission as the party.

He added that those who were ready to deepen democracy and good governance in Nigeria's political system are also welcomed to the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“Too many speculations! Let me say that we are Social Democratic Party. As far as we are concerned our doors are open to everybody. We are not locking opportunities here. We will wait.

“Every process will be taken seriously and without any preference. So, do not speculate too far. We are going to have our convention.”

Last royal blessing before APC presidential primary? Tinubu meets powerful Nigerian monarch

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had secured royal blessing from the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

This was part of the goodies of the APC presidential aspirant's visit to Cross River state on Wednesday, June 1.

The monarch said he believes the former Lagos governor is capable of bringing Nigeria to its lost glory.

Tinubu meets APC's tough conditions, submits presidential form

Meanwhile, Tinubu had submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

Source: Legit.ng