A prophet who prophesied that the world was going to end today, April 25th, 2024 has faced a heavy backlash online

Weeks ago, the prophet claimed that he received the message clearly and asked everyone to prepare themselves

Netizens in the comments threw funny questions at him asking if the day of the rapture was postponed

Funny reactions have been trailing a video of a prophet who claimed that the world would end on the 25th April, 2024.

On March 19th, the prophet sent out a message via his X account warning everyone to prepare themselves against the day.

Prophet claims world would end 25th April Photo credit: @prophetmetu/X.

Nigerians taunt prophet over rapture prophecy

The prophet identified as @prophetmetu on X has however faced backlash from netizens who dubbed him a 'fake prophet.'

Netizens reiterated that it was already April, 25th and they were still awaiting the world to end like he prophesied.

The prophet had claimed in the video that the message was clear and warned everyone to prepare themselves.

He said:

“The message is very clear and the date is clear too. 25th of April 2024, Rapture is coming. Prepare yourself.”

Netizens taunt prophet over rapture prophecy

Nigerians took to the comments section to taunt the man and ask if the date was postponed.

@Hon_owolewa reacted:

“How far, the message still clear Abi e don happen wey we no know.”

@holycenter101 said:

“25th don come wetin dey sup rapture get stop over osiwin.”

@iamXcape reacted:

“He was right, I heard God last night discussing with angel Micheal about postponement of something, I didn't get it right. It must have been about the rapture.”

@postbyox reacted:

“How far? Rapture still coming today or traffic hold am?”

@Boyytiphe reacted:

“It has been postponed guys. God get urgent meeting he go take generations before he come back.”

@AlhajiM727 reacted:

“I believe you Pastor come postpone am give we since it hasn't happened.”

@Brezzy4kt reacted:

“Shey nah Yankee time Abeg.”

@mohhelen59 reacted:

“Brr you mad gan.”

@FlashObaji reacted:

“Person wey don high.”

