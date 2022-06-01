Two sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko are contesting for different positions in the National Assembly

Siraj and Sani are seeking to secure seats in the Bauchi North senatorial district and the Shira Giafe federal constituency in the House of Representatives

The two brothers won their tickets on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) each

With children of top officials in Nigeria securing political party tickets to contest for one position or the other, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko is not left out of the new wave.

Daily Trust reports that Tanko two sons, Siraj and Sani clinched tickets to contest for seats at the National Assembly in the 2023 general elections,

While Siraj won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, his brother Sani secured that of the Peoples Democratic Party for Bauchu north senatorial seat.

Siraji and Sani, sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria have secured seats to contest for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Photo: Daily Trust

Siraj Ibrahim Tanko polled 189 votes to defeat two other candidates including Adamu Bulkachuwa., the incumbent senator representing the constituency.

His closest opponent in the APC primary for the Bauchi North senatorial seat secured 117 votes while Bulkachuwa did not get a single vote.

On the other hand, Sani Ibrahim Tanko won the PDP ticket to represent the Shira Giafe federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Unlike his brother, Sani was elected under the PDP platform unopposed.

Saddique Abubakar wins APC guber ticket in Bauchi state

Air Vice-Marshal Saddique Abubakar (retired) had emerged as the flagbearer of the APC governorship ticket in Bauchi state.

Abubakar, a former chief of air staff defeated six others to win the ticket ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the northeast state.

If he wins the eventual election, Abubakar will join the numerous retired military officers who have made the switch to politics.

2023: Aishatu Binani wins Adamawa APC guber ticket

Similarly, Senator Aishatu Binani had clinched the governorship ticket of the APC in Adamawa state.

The senator who represents Adamawa Central in the upper lawmaking body scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

Binani's victory makes the senator, who represents Adamawa Central in the red chamber, the first female governorship candidate of a major political party in Adamawa state.

