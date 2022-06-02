VP Osinbajo has met with five governors of the APC in a move that might not be unconnected to the party's forthcoming presidential primaries

The national chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was also part of the meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa

The meeting comes after the conclusion of the party’s screening for presidential aspirants by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee

Aso Rock - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and five governors of the party on Thursday night, June 2.

Leadership newspaper reports that the meeting which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja may not be unconnected to the party’s presidential primary election slated for Monday next week, June 6.

Punch newspaper reports that although the identities of the governors are still unknown, the meeting took place at the vice president’s official residence in Aguda House.

