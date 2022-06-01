Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, has dismissed reports that Tinubu would join the SDP if he fails to get the APC presidential ticket

Oni who SDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming June 18 Ekiti state governorship election described the reports as mere speculations

The SDP governorship candidate in Ekiti state, however, said the party's doors remain open to people who share its vision and mission

FCT, Abuja - Segun Oni, A former governor of Ekiti state, says reports claiming Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) if he fails to get the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mere speculations.

Oni, who is the SDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming June 18 Ekiti state governorship election, said this on Wednesday, June 1, in Abuja after inaugurating the party’s sub convention committee, of which he is the chairman, Daily Trust reported.

He, however, stated that SDP remains open to people who share its vision and mission, and people who are ready to deepen democracy and good governance.

The former governor added that aspirants and observers should be assured that the convention would be transparent, devoid of vote-buying, delegates inducement and rancour.

Too much speculations: Oni speaks on Tinubu's alleged plan to join SDP

Reacting to the question that Tinubu had reached out to the party for possible defection, Oni said:

"Too much speculations. Let me say that we are SDP. As far as we are concerned, our doors are open to everybody. We are not locking opportunities here. We will wait.

“Every process will be taken seriously and without any preference. So, do not speculate too far.

“We are going to have our convention. As far as I know, negotiation and consensus cannot be limited. We are also going to allow everything to be done in such a way that people will learn a lesson.

“We are not going to coerce anybody and we are not going to bulldoze our way through. Everything will be transparent. No part of our convention will take place in the dead of the night.”

