As part of his nationwide consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit to the Obong of Calabar, His Royal Highness, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

During his visit on Wednesday, June 1, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader vowed to revamp the Calabar Port and return the Cross River state’s economy to its rightful place if elected president in 2023.

The Calabar monarch gave Tinubu his royal blessing

Tinubu explained that he will do this by working with the government and the people of the state.

The APC presidential aspirant noted that the result of this will be a breakthrough for the state and commendable development for Nigeria.

On his part, the Calabar monarch expressed confidence that the former Lagos governor has what it takes to restore Nigeria's lost glory and therefore gave him his blessing with a heartfelt wish for him to succeed in his presidential bid.

He described Tinubu as a “great former Lagos governor, a great power-broker and a great leader of APC.”

Those who were on Tinubu's entourage included Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima; former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba; Presidential Aide, Mallam Yau Darazo, and the chairman of TETFUND, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam.

