A new development has been released in the alleged N170bn fraud case of suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris

Idris who has been a subject of scrutiny and probe at the custody of EFCC may have finally been released by the anti-graft commission

Sources close to the family revealed that the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation was released on Wednesday, June 1

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has granted freedom to the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, Daily Nigerian reported.

Idris is facing allegations of his involvement in N170billion fraud in collaboration with top government officials including an unnamed minister of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The release of Ahmed Idris was confirmed by a family source who said he was released on Wednesday, June 1. Photo: (EFCC)

Idris release by EFFCC confirmed by family source

His release as gathered by Legit.ng was confirmed by a family source of the embattled AGF who revealed that he was freed from EFCC custody at night on Wednesday, June 1.

During the course of preliminary investigations into the Idris alleged fraud case, the EFCC said that no fewer than 17 properties across London, Dubai, Abuja, and Kano have been traced to embattled AGF Idris.

Sources from the anti-graft agency also have it that AGF Idris has pledged to do a refund of some of the money he acquired fraudulently to the coffers of the government.

When Idris was apprehended by the EFCC, it was said that he had on several occasions declined an invitation by the commission for questioning.

Spokesperson of the EFCC while reacting to why he was arrested said:

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

Ahmed Idris implicates minister, as EFCC discovers another N90bn

In a similar report, investigations of the EFCC uncovered another N90billion linked to Ahmed Idris and his cohorts.

Reports have that the permanent secretary is one of the top officials involved after he was implicated in connection with some transaction with the embattled AGF.

Similarly, an unnamed minister is also under the surveillance of the EFCC who has also been accused to be a part of the fraudulent schemes.

EFCC grills Malami's aides over alleged sale of presidential pardon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported there was a strong allegation that aides to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, sold presidential pardon.

The EFCC, according to an insider from the ministry of justice, has begun an investigation into the claim and is said to be probing the aides, Punch reports.

Part of the claim is that Malami's aides were involved in processing the list of persons given the pardon such as former Governor Joshua Dariye, and Ex-governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba.

