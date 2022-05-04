The EFCC is presently investigating an allegation that AGF Abubakar Malami's aides were involved in a shady deal linked to the recent presidential pardon

There is a claim that a director in the ministry of justice is one of those being quizzed by the commission

Unconfirmed reports have it that the AGF's aides were among those who compiled the list of those granted the pardon

There is a strong allegation that aides to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, sold presidential pardon.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to an insider from the ministry of justice, has taken begun an investigation into the claim and is said to be probing the aides, Punch reports.

The aides to Malami are being quizzed by the EFCC (Photo: Abubakar Malami SAN)

Part of the claim is that Malami's aides were involved in processing the list of persons given the pardon such as former Governor Joshua Dariye, and Ex-governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba.

The source who spoke with Punch said:

“Of particular surprise is the inclusion of Atuche on the list that was submitted to the Council of State.

“There are several names that raised suspicion and the EFCC had to be called in to investigate what went down.”

He added that a director in the ministry is also being probed by the anti-graft agency.

Buhari pardons former Governors Dariye, Nyame convicted for stealing billions

Earlier, Dariye and Nyame had been freed after being granted a state pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite public outcry, Buhari justifies pardon of former governors who stole public funds

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, April 20, President Muhammadu Buhari justified the presidential pardon granted to Dariye and Nyame.

The two former governors were among the 159 inmates granted a presidential pardon by Buhari after the approval of the National Council of State.

The pardon of the two former governors who stole billions of naira had elicited public outcry.

But the presidency, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman said Buhari acted in accordance with the constitution of the land.

In his statement, Shehu said President Buhari would have come across as cruel if he had not pardoned the former governors.

