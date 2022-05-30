The investigation into the fraud allegation against suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has taken a new dimension

Preliminary investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered new facts

However, the EFCC has denied the embattled Ahmed Idris has investigation will continue with some of his associates on the watch list

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has revealed some top government officials involved in the fraud allegations leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the Nation newspaper, an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency has reached a progress point after another N90billion fraud case was discovered in the process.

Ahmed Idris now face N170bn fraud allegation - EFCC

This means AGF Idris is battling an N170billion fraud allegation with the EFCC.

It will also be recalled that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the EFCC also pinned another allegation against the suspended AGF after the discovery of the initial N80bn fraud allegation.

The EFCC said that no fewer than 17 properties across London, Dubai, Abuja, and Kano have been traced to embattled AGF Idris.

Reports have that the permanent secretary is one of the top officials involved after he was implicated in connection with some transaction with the embattled AGF.

Similarly, an unnamed minister is also under the surveillance of the EFCC who has also been accused to be a part of the fraudulent schemes.

Meanwhile, sources also have it that AGF Idris has pledged to do a refund of some of the money he acquired fraudulently to the coffers of the government.

The source said:

“So far, the EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa and his team have made substantial progress.

“This is one of the biggest scandals that Bawa’s administration has uncovered.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the suspended AGF now will account for N170billion. Detectives are still digging more into his activities in office.

“Since his arrest on May 16th, he has made useful disclosures including some suspicious accounts and transactions.”

Ahmed Idris confesses, implicates minister, others

The source revealed that a list of some top government officials has been mapped out through his confession and this list of top government officials had one or two transactions with the office of the accountant-general.

The source added:

“As part of his disclosures during the investigation, a Federal Permanent Secretary was invited and interrogated by the EFCC last week.

“The Permanent Secretary is presently on bail and his movement restricted to Abuja. The Permanent Secretary has made a useful statement to investigators. A minister was also implicated. We have to verify whether or not the links with the minister were real or maybe the suspect was just desperate to rope in others.”

EFCC grills Malami's aides over alleged sale of presidential pardon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported there was a strong allegation that aides to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, sold presidential pardon.

The EFCC, according to an insider from the ministry of justice, has begun an investigation into the claim and is said to be probing the aides, Punch reports.

Part of the claim is that Malami's aides were involved in processing the list of persons given the pardon such as former Governor Joshua Dariye, and Ex-governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba.

