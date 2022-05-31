Embattled lawmaker and presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha has filed a N1bn lawsuit against the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami for allegedly breaching his fundamental human rights.

According to Sahara Reporters, the suit also included the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who carried out an invasion of his Abuja residence on Tuesday, May 24 in order to arrest the serving senator.

However, the EFCC said Okorocha’s arrest was prompted because he jumped an administrative bail granted to him by the commission as opposed to the speculation that his arrest was political.

Senator Okorocha was arraigned by the commission on Monday, May 30 where he is facing a 17-count charge for money laundering and other related offenses.

However, in his (Okorocha) suit, he stated that the EFCC deprived him and his family right to privacy after laying siege with armed men around his house.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the legal counsel to Okorocha, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) prayed to the court to declare the activities of the EFCC and its cohorts as “illegal, null and void”.

Ozekhome also prayed to the court to issue an order that will see the respondent (EFCC) pay his client (Senator Okorocha) the sum of N1billion for damages and a public apology.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng