Senator Kabiru Gaya, the lawmaker representing Kano South senatorial district at the National Assembly has revealed Buhari will not hand over to a corrupt politician because his legacy would be destroyed

Ahead of 2023, the Kano lawmaker opined that Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the only candidate that can take on this huge assignment because he has earned the trust of the people and has the capacity to win

Meanwhile, Buhari had asked governors of the ruling APC to allow him to choose his successor, a request that was not welcomed by many in the polity

Who emerges as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor is the discussion on the lips of many Nigerians as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

For Senator Kabiru Gaya, the lawmaker representing Kano South senatorial district at the National Assembly, President Buhari cannot hand over to a corrupt politician owing to the fact that his legacy is sorely dependent now on the quality and character of the person whom he hands over the seat to.

The Kano lawmaker noted that the president has to justify his hard work on the current major issues facing Nigeria is to handing over to a candidate that understands the complexity and continuity but, more importantly, the one who is not coloured by corruption, The Punch reports.

Sen Kabiru Gaya says Buhari won’t hand over Nigeria to a corrupt leader. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Buhari's legacy is an important key consideration, Senator Kabiru Gaya admits

At several discussion fora, there has been a debate as to what Buhari will leave as a legacy after his eight-year reign as president.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Senator Kabiru Gaya explains the president's legacy is sorely dependent now on the quality and character of the person to whom he hands over the seat to.

Nigerians believe that President Buhari certainly will not fight corruption for seven years of his regime and then hand over Nigeria to a corrupt leader.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo says Buhari would hand over to a corrupt-free candidate in 2023 and Osinbajo is the best man for the job. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Senator Kabiru Gaya's position clarified

Senator Kabiru Gaya said:

"I want to make the point that the only thing Mr President has to justify his hard work on the current major issues facing Nigeria is to hand over to a candidate that understands the complexity and continuity but, more importantly, the one who is not coloured by corruption.

"According to his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Buhari will ensure …there is a free, fair and credible election; that nobody would come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way into the leadership of the country.

"More than just giving us free and fair elections is ensuring that moneybags and prebendal lords don’t fly the party’s flags in 2023."

Senator Kabiru Gaya speaks further on the next Nigerian president and candidate of APC

According to the Kano lawmaker, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best man for APC and the country in 2023 because he has earned the people's trust and any other aspirant would not be accepted by Nigerians.

He affirmed:

"Mr President is using his influence to protect his legacy of integrity, anti-corruption and hard work, his legacy will depend on whom he supports for the APC ticket in 2023.

"The stakes are too high to cast his pearls before the swine.

"But if you ask anyone from any region in Nigeria today, it is common knowledge and in my opinion as well that Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the only candidate that can take on this huge assignment, he has the competence, the integrity, the trust of the people and the capacity to win, APC will lose the presidential seat if any other candidate gets the ticket."

2023: Pastor of famous Nigerian church reveals Buhari's successor in prophecy

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spiritually declared the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was the prophecy of Pastor Alamu David of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 1.

Pastor David said Tinubu's future emergence as Nigeria's president was revealed to him in a vision back in 2008.

Tinubu or Osinbajo? Group reveals who may be Buhari's preferred successor

Meanwhile, Arewa Youth and Women for PYO 2023 has claimed that the "I want to pick my successor” statement credited to President Buhari could be referring to Vice President Osinbajo.

The pro-Osinbajo youth group said the vice president has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to be president in 2023.

The group made the claim in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mohammed Lawal.

Source: Legit.ng