Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has recommended a successor for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election

According to the former PDP chieftain, Ahmad Lawan is the best man for the job and would change the narrative if given an opportunity

Kalu was named the Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation, and he is expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver APC ticket to the Senate

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has urged the President Mohammadu Buhari, to choose the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

On Thursday, June 2, Kalu, in a statement insisted it is only cohesion and consensus among the regions that can produce a president for Nigeria, The Punch reports.

He pointed out that the earlier Nigerians and presidential aspirants understand that no amount of money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria the better for everyone.

Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been named the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Kalu gives reason

Kalu, who is representing the Abia North senatorial district in the red Chambers stated that if presidential aspirants continue to throw in money, the majority of the delegates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

According to him, if money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola could have bought it with extra change. If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider giving Nigeria a man who can give the entire country a sense of belonging, fix our economy, secure all parts of the country, take education very seriously and protect his legacy.

“The man Nigerians can trust is Senator Ahmad Lawan. Picking Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC will heal and stabilize the country as it is the closest to equity, justice, and fairness.

“I strongly believe that the fairness Nigerians need is to produce a president from the South East of Nigeria. In the absence of the South East, it is the North East.

“These two regions are the only ones yet to produce the president of Nigeria and since the opposition has gone North East, it is ideal and wise that the APC go North East.

“I am sure Nigerians will not waste their votes on any candidate that is not from the two regions in the next year’s general elections and following years.”

On Tuesday, May 31, President Muhammadu Buhari made a "feather-ruffling" statement that has continued to generate heated reactions; he said he would like to pick a preferred successor ahead of 2023.

Until the Tuesday statement, the presidential aspirants of the APC, more than 20, had been looking forward to the primary slated to hold June 6.

The dynamic has, however, changed as President Buhari told APC governors to help him out with the tasking of picking a preferred successor.

