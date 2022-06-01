APC presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha has opened up on the zone he is most loved and appreciated in Nigeria

The former governor of Imo state said of all the aspirants, he stands out because he is loved in the north than anywhere else, this gives him a better chance of victory in the 2023 election

Okorocha noted that he has the capacity to defeat the PDP candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, even in his home state Adamawa in the forthcoming polls

Former Imo state governor and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rochas Okorocha, has said his political ambition will sell better in Northern Nigeria than any other part of the country, Daily Trust reports.

Okorocha made this assertion while speaking on issues surrounding the ruling APC’s presidential primary.

The former governor who is facing 17-count charges for allegedly diverting funds from the Imo State Government House and local government joint accounts to private companies between 2014 and 2016, almost missed the APC screening of presidential aspirants.

Okorocha took part in the screening process to fly the flag of the party; the APC for the 2023 presidential elections. Photo credit: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

Okorocha was screened on Tuesday

After being granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, May 31, Okorocha headed for the venue where the screening took place.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

About his eligibility to emerge as the APC presidential candidate, Okorocha said:

“The question now is: who is that man that can pull the same votes like Buhari to be able to defeat this person? That is what should preoccupy APC’s mind. And anything aside that goes with sentiments is a failure on our side. And that is what we should know, who is that Nigerian that can catch the number of votes from the North because the only thing the PDP is priding themselves now is to pull the votes from the North. That is the truth.

“And you might not have President Buhari to run the election again because most people that won the APC ticket in the North got it because of President Muhammadu Buhari. And as a president who has been for eight years, with his challenges, he might not be able to pull those votes anymore, neither is he running the elections anymore, so you have a challenge. So, you have to look for who is that man that the North can look at and give him votes?

“And I think I am that person because I am more acceptable in the North than anywhere. I am a darling of the North.”

Okorocha, who is the senator for Imo West, was arrested by the EFCC operatives at his Abuja residence on May 25.

Okorocha denies filing lawsuit against FG demanding N1bn for invasion of privacy

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha has denied suing the office of the minister of justice and the EFCC for a N1billion.

Okorocha in a statement issued by his spokesperson said the legal team is more focused on ensuring he gets out of EFCC's custody.

The embattled senator is facing a 17-count charge for allegedly diverting public funds to private accounts while he was a serving governor in Imo state.

EFCC speaks on Okorocha's arrest

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, the daughter of the accused, Uloma Nwosu alleged that her father's arrest was political.

Responding to the allegation, the EFCC said Okorocha’s arrest was prompted because he jumped an administrative bail granted to him by the commission as opposed to the speculation that his arrest was political.

Senator Okorocha was arraigned by the commission on Monday, May 30 where he is facing a 17-count charge for money laundering and other related offenses.

Source: Legit.ng