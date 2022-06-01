Day after Buhari spoke on picking a successor, an Arewa youth group said the president is very likely referring to VP Yemi Osinbajo

The pro-Osinbajo group said the vice president has all it takes to succeed Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023

VP Osinbajo stands taller, higher, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted than other APC presidential aspirants, the group said

Arewa Youth and Women for PYO 2023 has claimed that "the I want to pick my successor” statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari could be referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The pro-Osinbajo youth group said the vice president has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to be president in 2023.

An Arewa youth group said former VP Osinbajo may be President Buhari's preferred successor. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Vanguard reported that the group made the claim in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mohammed Lawal.

The statement partly read:

"It’s not a coincidence, but a divine voice guiding the president to stir in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job.

“Although there are so many presidential aspirants, but only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted. A man who has been president in an acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment Ceasar and an exceptional political breed of his rare kind, Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo SAN, (GCON)."

The group said Osinbajo is a detribalized Nigerian who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo has also used his office as the Vice President to add to the economic strength of Nigeria by inviting foreign investors who saw and believed in the potentials of Nigeria to come and invest," the group added.

I want to pick my successor, Buhari opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari told APC governors that he would want to pick his successor and needs them to support him to do so.

The president said this on Tuesday, May 31, at a meeting with governors elected on the APC platform at the State House, Abuja. He was quoted to have said at the meeting which was also attended by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu:

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

