The member representing Nnewi South, Nnewi North and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu, has emerged as the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial District, Daily Trust reports.

Azubogu will now battle Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party YPP and chief Chris Uba of the People Democratic Party PDP at the 2023 general election.

Ubah is the incumbent senator representing the zone.

Hon. Azubogu's victory

He emerged the flag bearer of the party on Wednesday at the APGA Anambra south senatorial primary held in Awka Anambra state capital.

Anambra primary

The Anambra South senatorial primary was moved to Awka, Anambra Central Senatorial due to the insecurity in Anambra South senatorial zone.

Hon. Azubogu's vote

Hon. Azubogu pulled 116 votes to defeat his closest rival Chief Emma Nkwachukwu who scored 113 votes, followed by Ben Nwankwo who got 75 votes and Akachukwu Nwankpo with 44 votes.

The total number of votes cast at the election were 348 votes.

Hon. Azubogu solicits support from co-contestants

Speaking to journalists, shortly after being declared winner, Azubogu urged his co-contestants to join hands with him to win the senatorial seat.

He said he did not win because he was the best but the people in their wisdom chose him.

Hon. Azubogu thanked Governor Soludo

He commended Governor Charles Soludo for his forthrightness in handling the conduct of the election.

Azubogu promised to carry people along if he wins the senatorial seat.

