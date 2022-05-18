Following reports of his joining the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said he is not leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The lawmaker debunked the claim that he was leaving the PDP to pursue his governorship aspiration through his media aide

According to Abaribe, leaving the opposition party has never crossed his mind and he would be contesting for the Abia governorship on the PDP platform

The Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has debunked claims that he has the intention to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vanguard reports that Abaribe, an Abia state governorship aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 election said dumping the PDP has never been an option for him.

Speaking through his media aide, Uchenna Awom, the lawmaker described the claim as a rumour while stating that there is no iota of truth in the reports making ground that he was leaving the PDP.

The lawmaker's reaction followed claims that he (Abaribe) would be leaving the PDP to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Today reports that the claims in the political arena also alleged that Abaribe would be contesting for the senatorial seat of Abia south against the incumbent governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP.

Expressing optimism in securing the governorship ticket for PDP in Abia state, Abaribe assured that plans have been perfected for his ambition as a governor on the platform of the big umbrella party.

He also described the claim as the handiwork of detractors while stating that there is no going back in his aspiration to govern the state come 2023.

Awom said:

"Senator Abaribe is a frontline governorship aspirant of the PDP. It has never crossed his mind to leave the PDP. Anyone insinuating such is a detractor and should be ignored."

The minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe had been asked to leave the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The call was made recently by chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Abaribe who is eying the PDP governorship ticket in Abia state had been caught in the web of a zoning formula.

Meanwhile, Abaribe had expressed regret over the negative effect of Monday's sit-at-home on the economy of the southeast region.

Speaking on Saturday, February 5, the senator disclosed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, told him while in detention that he did not order the Monday sit-at-home which has continued to be observed in the southeast.

He asked:

“What is happening in the southeast is a tragedy. Every Monday people sit at home on what they call ‘Holy Monday’. What is holy in making people suffer like this?

Source: Legit.ng