Ahead of the APC presidential primary, governors elected on the ruling party's platform are now search for who to nominate as Buhari's preferred successor

President Buhari had in a meeting on Tuesday, May 31, asked the governors to help him with the huge task

However, the meeting held by the governors regarding the development yielded no results and they have agreed to meet again later this week

FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun the search for a consensus presidential candidate following President Muhammadu Buhari's directive.

A source privy to the first meeting of the governors said that the meeting ended in a deadlock, The Punch reported.

“No agreement yet. Meeting has been postponed to later this week,” the source was quoted to have said on Wednesday, June 1.

APC consensus candidate: What happened at the governors' meeting

When asked what transpired during the meeting, the unnamed source said:

“The governors are still divided on the matter. Many things are being considered, including capability, region and religion.”

Recall that the president on had Tuesday, May 31, asked the APC governors to search for a right successor for him.

