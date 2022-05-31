Nigerians are anxious over the two aspirants out of the about 38 that will fly the presidential flags of the two major political parties, the ruling APC and the opposition PDP for the 2023 election

Such anxiety ends between this weekend and Monday next week, as the two parties hold their presidential primaries to choose their candidates

In a twist, the names of the major contenders of the ruling APC shortlisted to battle for the nation's number one seat with aspirants from other parties in the forthcoming polls are out

On Wednesday, June 1, there were strong indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could shortlist nine aspirants to narrow the large field of contestants for the party’s flag in next year’s presidential election.

According to a report by Leadership, the names of the nine aspirants considered front runners have been released.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, Bello, and 4 might be shortlisted. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

The names of those likely to be shortlisted to battle for the nation's big position

They are:

1. APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu;

2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

3. Senate president, Ahmed Lawan;

4. former Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi;

5. Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and

6. Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi.

Others include

7. Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello

8. Former minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and

9. Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The aspirants screened so far

Although none of the 23 candidates screened by the seven-member committee has been disqualified so far, giving each aspirant a chance for a shot at the top job, Legit.ng gathered that the committee’s recommendation would assist President Muhammadu Buhari to narrow the field to nine ahead of the primary on June 6.

A source said:

“The committee does not have what you may call clear terms of reference. But there is a broad set of rules for the assignment. Keep in mind that the President had indicated that he would like to work with the Progressive governors to choose his successor. The committee’s recommendation would help him have a clearer view, and possibly, narrow the field as well.”

The APC presidential screening committee is expected to submit its report 24 hours after the end of the screening, which could mean as early as today, Thursday, June 2.

President Buhari is, however, unlikely to personally receive the report until his return from his official visit to Spain on Friday.

5 APC presidential aspirants who may be picked as Buhari's preferred successor

On Tuesday, May 31, President Muhammadu Buhari made a "feather-ruffling" statement that has continued to generate heated reactions; he said he would like to pick a preferred successor ahead of 2023.

Until the Tuesday statement, the presidential aspirants of the APC, more than 20, had been looking forward to the primary slated to hold June 6.

The dynamic has, however, changed as President Buhari told APC governors to help him out with the tasking of picking a preferred successor.

Tinubu or Osinbajo? Group reveals who may be Buhari's preferred successor

Meanwhile, Arewa Youth and Women for PYO 2023 has claimed that the "I want to pick my successor” statement credited to President Buhari could be referring to Vice President Osinbajo.

The pro-Osinbajo youth group said the vice president has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to be president in 2023.

The group made the claim in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mohammed Lawal.

