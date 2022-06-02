Ahead of the 2023 general eelction, the national chairman of the opposition party PDP wants the major stakeholders to be focused on the huge task ahead

This is as Sen. Iyorchia Ayu charged Governor Nyesom Wike and other former presidential aspirants to work in harmony, in other to take over from APC come 2023

Meanwhile, some stakeholders of the party are however demanding the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, noting that based on the PDP’s zoning arrangement, both the national chairman and the presidential candidate cannot come from the same zone

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Governor Nyesom Wike and other former presidential aspirants, party leaders and members to work in unity for PDP to win the 2023 general elections, PM News report.

The PDP leader made the call on Wednesday, June 1, while presenting the PDP flag and certificate of return to Atiku Abubakar, as the party presidential candidate.

According to him, the just concluded primary was just a small PDP family contest, where there was no victor, no vanquished, but only the party won.

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday, presented the Certificate Of Return to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja. Photo credit: Atiku Support Organisation-ASO

Ayu tasked the PDP members

Ayu added that Abubakar was not yet victorious but had only been produced as a PDP candidate, hence, the need to work together for the victory of the party in 2023.

He said:

“I urge all of you to come together. It does not matter which aspirant you supported, come together and support the party.

“Support our efforts, support our candidates, the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that we in the National Working Committee will continue to work tirelessly because you did not elect to us to organize a successful convention, you elected us to win the presidency for you.”

Ayu appreciates David Mark's team

Meanwhile, he commended Sen. David Mark-led PDP national convention organising committee and all the aspirants who made the primary election a success.

“We want you all to fuse together into one happy political family. It is this family that will face the battle ahead," Ayu affirmed.

Meanwhile, Atiku had solicited the support of his rivals in the opposition party to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Atiku made this appeal on Wednesday, June 1, after he received the party’s Certificate of Return at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

According to the former Vice-President, his main opponent is the APC and not his co-aspirants in Sunday’s presidential primary.

