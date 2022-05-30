Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's image continues to soar to high heavens across the world due to his recent engagements

The former Nigerian president is currently in Milan to attend a meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East

The council was founded with the purpose of developing realistic, effective, and long-lasting solutions for more sustainable healthcare systems

Milan - Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has arrived in Milan, Italy, to attend this year’s high-level advisory board meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), holding in the ancient city of Como.

Dr. Jonathan will join the likes of former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair and former President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso, who are also board members of the ECAM Council at the meeting.

Ex-President Jonathan's international profile continues to rise since he left office in 2015. Photo credit: John Kolapo

Source: Getty Images

Writing on his Facebook page on Sunday, May 29 the former president stated:

''This evening, I arrived in Milan, Italy, to attend this year’s high-level advisory board meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), holding in the ancient city of Como.

''I am pleased to be part of ECAM Council's creative engagements toward promoting more productive investment in health, education, and other social services in Africa and the Middle East.''

The ECAM is a non-profit organization established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.

It is founded with the purpose of developing realistic, effective, and long-lasting solutions for more sustainable healthcare systems.

Group Congratulates Ex-President Jonathan Over New Appointment

Recall that a sociocultural organisation, The Unity Group (TUG) recently congratulated Dr. Jonathan on his recent appointment as a member of the international advisory board of the ECAM Council.

TUG in a statement on Tuesday, May 17 said the appointment is another testimony of Jonathan’s ever-rising profile as an international statesman and a rare personality of focus.

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it described as presidential and diplomatic protocols extended to Jonathan, to enable him to function maximally on his international assignments.

