Leaders of the southern and middle belt regions of Nigeria have rejected the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party

The leaders warned that there would heavy consequences for parties like the PDP that field northern candidates in the forthcoming election.

According to the leaders, all Nigerians must ensure that do not vote for Atiku or any other candidate who is not from the southern region at the 2023 presidential polls

The emergence of former vice president Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election is under contention.

The Cable reports that the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in protest faulted PDP's choice of Atiku as the party presidential flagbearer.

In a statement released by the Forum on Sunday, May 29, the SMBLF said its demand that all political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the south stands.

The leaders from the southern and middle belt region have urged Nigerians not to vote for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

The forum added that there would be grim consequences should the parties field northern candidates for the forthcoming election.

The statement read in part:

“Sadly, it appears the unity and peace of Nigeria mean little or nothing to a segment of the nation’s political elite.

"This was evidenced in the PDP special convention, which was held on Saturday, 28th May 2022, where certain candidates from the north were pressured, coerced, and even intimidated to step down for former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the flagbearer of PDP, in utter derision of the established principle of zoning and rotation of power between the north and south."

SMBLF also noted that this act is aimed at perpetuating the hegemony of the north, given that President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim from the north and of Fulani origin will be completing his full tenure of eight years by this time next year.

Totally rejecting the candidacy of Atiku of the PDP, SMBLF called the people of southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt and Nigerians not to vote for him or any other northerner in the 2023 presidential election, in the interest of posterity.

It said:

“Again, SMBLF calls on all politicians of southern extraction to refuse the position of a running mate to any northern presidential candidate, which will equally be viewed as subjugating their people to political slavery."

Atiku wins PDP presidential primary, emerges opposition party's candidate for 2023 elections

Nigeria's lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had elected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku who was also the PDP's presidential candidate in the 2019 elections polled the highest votes in the election which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

No fewer than 767 delegates decided the fate of the presidential aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

