Ahead of the crucial and much anticipated presidential primaries of the APC, it seems the party has not given up on wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan

The APC have begun a final push for the Bayelsa-born politician to be the presidential flag bearer of the party

However, reports have it that Jonathan will only obliged to the call if only he is assured of an automatic ticket

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has once again been wooed by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as their possible presidential candidate, PUNCH reported.

According to the report, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu met with the former president in his Abuja residence in what was said to be a meeting of over four hours.

It has been reported that Jonathan will only accept to join the APC if he is assured of an automatic presidential ticket. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng also gathered that the meeting was coming on the heels of a previous meeting between the former president and Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source, who is also an APC stalwart, disclosed that the party is making a final push to woo the Bayelsa-born politician to the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source said:

“The photo of Mamman Daura and Jonathan was taken in Jonathan’s house. It was actually Mammand Daura that went to visit Jonathan. Also, the national chairman visited Jonathan twice last week. He met Jonathan late in the evening and they spoke till about 1am. The visit was for about four hours.

“Discussions are still ongoing and that is why the APC is willing to allow Jonathan to face the screening even though he didn’t submit his form ahead of the deadline.”

Jonathan to join APC if automatic ticket is assured

Meanwhile, reports have it that Jonathan is likely to accept an offer to join the APC for the presidential race if only being assured of an automatic ticket.

The source said:

“Jonathan is a newcomer in the APC. He has no delegates of his own. You don’t expect him to be contesting openly against Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and others. He will be setting himself up for defeat if he does that.”

It will also be recalled that the APC also issued an announcement that those who are yet to submit their presidential forms would still be allowed to do so as well as undergo screening like other aspirants.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

2023: Tinubu's top ally speaks on APC's alleged secret move to pick consensus candidate

Meanwhile, a die-hard supporter of Aiswaju ABola Ahmed Tinubu's bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Joe Igbokwe, has spoken on the APC's alleged move to choose a consensus candidate ahead of 2023.

Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 24, stated that it will be unfair for the ruling party to ask aspirants to pay N100 million for the nomination form and then bring in a consensus candidate afterwards.

He prayed that the APC would not allow some opportunities to destroy what it has built over the years.

Source: Legit.ng