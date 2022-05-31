The much anticipated presidential primary of the ruling party, APC is around the corner and President Buhari has called a meeting to that effect

Reports has it that President Buhari on Tuesday, May 31 met with all the APC governors at the Aso Villa in Abuja

It was gathered that the essence of the convergence is to deliberate on who becomes the next flag bearer of the party

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is in a crucial meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the much anticipated presidential primaries of the party.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the meeting was staged to further deliberate on who flies the banner of the party at the 2023 general elections.

The trio of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, and Bola Tinubu have been tipped as favorites to become the party flag bearer.

Source: UGC

The Nation newspaper in its report stated all members of the progressive governors' forum (PGF) were all present for the meeting.

Similarly, Legit.ng gathered that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC was also present at the meeting.

APC commences screening of 23 presidential aspirants

Twenty-three aspirants are being screened by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led APC screening committee now sitting at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The governors and critical stakeholders of the APC have often expressed their desire to go along with the choice of the president on the presidential candidate of the party.

President Buhari had earlier affirmed that even though he has his choice of the candidate, he would not disclose it so that the individual may be eliminated.

APC ticket: Presidency reveals Buhari’s position on Jonathan’s presidential bid

In other news, President Muhammadu Buhari has taken measures to distance himself from the plot to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 race.

According to reports, instructions have been given that there shall be no public release of photos of any meetings between the former president and the incumbent at this time.

Meanwhile, there has not been any formal confirmation that he submitted the presidential nomination forms or whether he would be included in the screening expected to happen this week.

2023: APC chairman, Adamu meets with Jonathan ahead of crucial primary, details revealed

Contrastingly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has once again been wooed by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as their possible presidential candidate.

According to the report, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu met with the former president in his Abuja residence in what was said to be a meeting of over four hours.

Legit.ng also gathered that the meeting was coming on the heels of a previous meeting between the former president and Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.

