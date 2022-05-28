For reasons not yet known a number of Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential primary, the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

Punch reports that EFCC operatives arrived at the venue while delegates were taking part in the accreditation process before the election begins.

Vanguard has it that the commission's officers were seen moving around the venue.

Source: Legit.ng