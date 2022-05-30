Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh will be docked yet again two years after he was released

Metuh who was released in 2020 after a long legal battle with the EFCC since 2016 is expected to take a fresh plea an appellate court

The federal high court had initially sentenced Metuh to seven years after he was proven guilty of all the charges leveled against him

FCT, Abuja - The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh will be retried before the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, June 22, TheCable reported.

Metuh who has been battling a court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was first arraigned in 2016 for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

Olisa Metuh was incarcerated at the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja. Photos: @GovAyoFayose

A high court ruling by Justice Okon Abang in February 2020 held that Metuh was guilty of all charges leveled against him as he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Legit.ng gathered Metuh and his legal team who didn’t find Justice Abang’s ruling satisfactory, resorted to filing an application challenging the judgment in March 2020.

How Metuh challenged high court verdict at appeal

The appellant argued that the federal high court did not give him a fair trial accusing Justice Abang of being biased as his counsel made reference to some remarks of the judge.

Delivering judgment on December 16, 2020, a three-member panel of justices agreed that the trial judge showed bias against the appellant.

Consequently, he was released from prison on December 24, 2020.

In line with the court of appeal order, Metuh’s case file was re-assigned to Emeka Nwite for the defendant to take a fresh plea.

