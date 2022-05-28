The EFCC said the mission of its operatives at the presidential primary elections of the PDP is to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices

The opposition party's presidential primary is ongoing at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium in Abuja

There were allegations that the presidential aspirants are bribing the party's delegates in a bid to secure their votes

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives stormed the presidential primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices.

The primaries is ongoing at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium in Abuja at the time of filing this report.

EFCC operatives stormed PDP presidential primary venue in Abuja to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the anti-graft agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this disclosure on Saturday evening, May 28.

He was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices”.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that operatives of the EFCC stormed the venue of the ongoing PDP’s presidential primary elections in Abuja.

The operatives arrived at the venue while delegates were taking part in the accreditation process before the election begins.

There have been allegations of vote buying and bribing of delegates at the event.

FCC reveals why operatives stormed Rochas Okorocha's residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC said that its operatives laid siege to the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha due to his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

The anti-graft agency revealed this in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 24, adding that Okorocha jumped the administrative bail granted to him.

The EFCC also alleged that attempts to arraign the presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were stalled twice owing to the absence of the ex-Imo state governor who reportedly evaded service of processes.

2023: Allow me go for presidential screening, Okorocha begs EFCC

Okorocha has, however, appealed to the EFCC to allow him go for his presidential screening.

He made this appeal following his arrest by the antigraft agency.

“All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it," the APC presidential aspirant said.

Source: Legit.ng