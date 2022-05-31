Senator Rochas Okorocha's alleged N2.9bn fraud case has reached a focal point at the Abuja federal high court

On Tuesday, May 31, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the embattled APC presidential aspirant bail for N500 million

Okorocha however, is expected to remain in the custody of the EFCC pending when he has met all the bail conditions of the court

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, May 30 granted bail of N500 million with the condition to provide a surety with a like sum.

Despite being granted bail, Senator Okorocha will remain in EFCC custody until the bail conditions are met. Photo: (@realRochas)

According to the decision of the court, Senator Rochas Okorocha will remain in EFCC custody until the bail terms are met.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the court condition for his bail held that Senator Okorocha's surety must be a responsible citizen of Nigeria with landed property in the like sum of the bail granted to the presidential aspirant.

Okorocha's traveling passport withheld

Justice Ekwo also ordered that the APC presidential aspirant will not be allowed to travel out of the country and any need for him to travel will on be on the premise that the court grants it.

Meanwhile, Okorocha is expected to submit his passports to the court registry as the court ordered the registry to prompt the Nigeria Immigration Service that Okorocha’s international passport was in its custody.

Reacting to the court ruling, Okorocha's lawyer, Okey Amaechi, stated that his client is willing to meet the bailing conditions

My father's arrest is political – Okorochas daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported the senator's daughter, Uloma Nwosu alleged that the arrest of her father was politically facilitated.

She further alleged that her father had not been quizzed by the anti-graft agency since his forceful arrest from his Abuja residence.

Meanwhile, the EFCC denied the allegation stating that Senator Rochas was arrested on the premise of jumping administrative bail earlier granted to him in his previous case with the commission.

Okorocha facing 17-count charge for money laundering

According to reports, Okorocha is facing a 17 count charge for money laundering.

It was gathered that Senator Rochas during his time as governor of of Imo state was involved in a an N2.9billion fraud.

Also implicated in the fraud charge is Anyim Nyerere Chinenye an APC stalwart alongside five companies; Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

As alleged by the EFCC, Rochas and his cohorts collaborated to divert public funds into a private account for personal use.

