It has been confirmed that 24 hours after the infamous arrest of Senator Rochas Okorocha by EFCC operatives in his Abuja residence, he is yet to be interrogated

Allegations have it that the apprehension of the former Imo State governor by the EFCC was politically influenced

The presidential aspirant is expected to join his peers on Tuesday for screening by his party APC before he was arrested on that same day

FCT, Abuja - Uloma Nwosu, daughter of a Nigerian serving senator and former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha says her father’s arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is purely political, Leadership newspaper reported.

Uloma who spoke to newsmen said it is glaring that the arrest of her father was an attempt to remove him from the equation of the ongoing screening for presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The EFCC insists that Okorocha's arrest was not political, rather he was arrested for jumping administrative bail. Photo Credit: (@realRochas)

Source: Twitter

Recall that Okorocha despite being a serving senator purchased the N100million nomination form of the APC to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is obvious now that the intention of the EFCC is to keep him until after the APC primaries but we are relying on the judiciary for justice as the last hope of the common man.”

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the EFCC laid siege at the Maitama residence of the Senator in Abuja for several hours to arrest him.

After resisting arrest, it was gathered that operatives of the EFCC broke some parts of the house with force to gain entry into his apartment.

A video also emerged showing the dogged EFCC personnel breaking a section of the APC presidential aspirant's roof.

Similarly, in a brief video clip, EFCC operatives were seen gaining access to Okorocha's house through the damaged roof.

My father has not been interrogated – Okorochas daughter

Meanwhile, Uloma revealed that upon getting to the commission’s office, there have been no interrogatives session with the senator and their body language shows that they are not ready to interrogate.

She alleged that the arrest is a scheme to keep her father in their custody until the end of the APC presidential screening.

Uloma however noted that efforts are ongoing to secure his release through judicial processes.

She said:

“Since his arrest, no official of the EFCC has spoken to him, he has not been interrogated, despite the desperation to arrest him. Everyone saw how they invaded his home, shooting as if they were arresting a terrorist.

“It is obvious now that the intention of the EFCC is to keep him until after the APC primaries but we are relying on the judiciary for justice as the last hope of the common man.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC is still insistent that Okorocha’s arrest is not political, rather he was arrested for jumping administrative bail earlier granted to him in his previous case with the commission.

Video reveals Okorocha lying on the floor praying as EFCC breaks into his house

Meanwhile, a video of how Okorocha on Tuesday, May 24, went prostrate on the floor when operatives of the EFCC tried to gain access into his Abuja house had gone viral.

In the video shared on Youtube by one of the former Imo governor's relatives, he was seen praying with members of the family while all the doors in the house were shut.

Okorocha was heard frantically saying these words repeatedly in prayer:

"Come and help me, my Lord and my God. I thank you, Almighty God."

Source: Legit.ng