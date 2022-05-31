Benue state APC governorship aspirant, Senator Barnabas Gemade and others have rejected last Friday’s primary election result in the state, demanding poll cancellation

Meanwhile, the suspended Benue Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia has clinched the governorship ticket of the ruling party in the state

Rev. Father Alia picked the ticket of the party after defeating 11 other aspirants at the end of the direct primary election of the party held across the state on Friday, May 27

No fewer than four governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state on Monday, May 30, rejected the outcome of the party’s two-day primary election, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng reports that the APC governorship primary election which was held between May, 27th and 28th across the state through a direct mode of the exercise produced a Catholic priest, Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia, as the winner.

But, the priest’s emergence had however generated controversy among other contestants, some of whom have rejected the results of the election.

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC in Benue state, following the adoption of direct primary mode by the party leadership. Photo credit: Comr Solo Dzuah

Source: Facebook

Those who rejected the outcome of the exercise on Monday appeared before the APC Governorship Primaries Appeals Panel sitting at the party’s State Secretariat in Makurdi, with their petitions tendered before the panel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The aggrieved aspirants revealed their position

Among the petitioners are; a former national chairman of PDP, Senator Barnabas Gemade; ex-minister, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN); a university don, Prof Terhemba Shija; and business mogul, Dr Mathias Byuan. They all challenged the process stating that it is an aberration and insisted the right thing should be done.

While Gemade, Aondoakaa and Shija averred that the primaries did not hold and called for outright cancellation of what they described as a sham and charade, Byuan asked the panel to declare him as the guber flag bearer of the APC in the state, being the rightful winner of the primaries.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Appeals Panel, Princess Uzoama Onyema, after listening to the aggrieved aspirants, noted that the APC state leadership failed in their duties.

2023: Ignore petitions against Hon. Oche, APC chieftain tells ruling party

Recall that an APC chieftain had earlier advised the ruling party to ignore the petitions against Hon. Oche, noting that the complaints have no basis in law.

He said those behind the petition are not conversant with the law, accusing them of making attempts to thwart any ongoing investigation.

The APC chieftain, however, said he is not surprised by the attacks on Oche, adding that he has shown that he is the aspirant to beat at the APC primary.

Benue politics: Aspirants afraid of Sunday Oche, says Peter Ochai

Recall that public affairs commentator, Peter Ochai recently alleged that Oche is being intimidated, but noted that:

“Hon Sunny has continued to display the highest character of sportsmanship even on the eve of his political journey in 2019.

“He worked tirelessly for his party in the aftermath without sentiments or political compensations yet in 2022 he is now the target of a fellow aspirant who is a greenhorn in the race.”

Source: Legit.ng