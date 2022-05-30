After the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is now clear those who will slug it out with their opponents from both political platforms during the 2023 general elections.

A comprehensive list of the candidates placed side by side across states where primary were conducted has been released.

The gubernatorial candidates were placed side by side

The list was shared by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Babajide Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, on Sunday, May 29.

See the list below:

Governorship primaries: Crises rock Rivers, Oyo, Benue APC over governorship primaries

Meanwhile, the APC chapters in states including Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Sokoto were facing crises arising from the election of delegates for governorship primaries.

Factional leaders and aspirants in separate interviews on Sunday alleged that elections were not held rather delegates were hand-picked by rival groups.

The APC initially scheduled its governorship primaries for Friday, but on Thursday it shifted it to May 26 following its failure to decide on delegates that would vote during the shadow election.

Congresses in Sokoto and Rivers were rocked by violence on Wednesday.

From all indications with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act, only elected delegates who emerged from last week’s congresses would vote at the governorship primaries as the current Act bars statutory delegates from voting at the primaries.

With the impending non-participation of statutory delegates, including the President, the Vice-President, members of state and national assemblies, only five delegates elected from each of the 8,809 wards in the country would vote at the governorship primaries.

APC governorship aspirant dumps party, reveals next action

Before this, Chief Adebayo Adelabu had dumped the APC alongside some other aggrieved party leaders.

Adelabu who was APC’s governorship candidate in 2019 lost the 2023 APC governorship ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin in the recently conducted primary.

Legit.ng gathered that some Oyo APC leaders and Adelabu announced their exit from the party at Adelabu Campaign Office in Ibadan on Sunday, May 29.

Suggesting he will soon join another party, Adelabu, popularly called Penkelemes, vowed to contest the 2023 governorship election and assured his supporters of victory in2023 election.

