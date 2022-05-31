Chief Edwin Clark has vented his displeasure over the organization of the just-concluded PDP presidential primaries

The elder statesman critiqued the prevalent approach of dolling out money to lobby for delegates vote

He also labeled Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as a betrayal for striking a deal to step down for Atiku Abubakar

Elder statesman and leader of the south-south region of Nigeria, Chief Edwin Clark has called for the immediate resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vanguard newspaper reported that Clark’s comment was made on the heels of the just-concluded presidential primaries of the opposition party.

Edwin Clark described Aminu Tambuwal as a betrayer for stepping down for Atiku in other to foist a northern candidate. Photo: Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Twitter

According to Clark in a statement issued on Monday, May 30, he said since the outcome of the primary has been determined, Senator Ayu seize to be the leader of the PDP national working committee.

Legit.ng gathered that the elder statesman critiqued the electoral process of the PDP primaries nationwide.

Clark berates PDP electoral process at primaries

He described it as an “outrageous financial inducements of Delegates and the cynical dollarization of the electoral process”.

He said:

“I decided to issue this Press Release because of the worrying occurrences in our polity vis-a-vis the dappled Party Primaries being conducted, across the Country; the reported outrageous financial inducements of Delegates and the cynical dollarization of the electoral process. These happenings give strong warnings of, more likely, deleterious outcomes of the 2023 General Elections, mainly the Presidential, and their aftermaths.

“Most disturbing is what happened at the Special National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja, on Saturday, 28th May 2022. I followed the live broadcasts of the proceedings, keenly, until about 12.30 am on Sunday, the 29th.”

Chief Clark reserved special praise for the Senator David Mark-led convention committee which was assistants, particularly, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri.

Clark slams Tambuwal, labels him a betrayer

However, Chief Clark did not spare the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who was also a presidential aspirant.

He accused Tambuwal of conniving to foist another Northerner as the Party’s flag bearer. Clark stated that Tambuwal’s actions were dishonorable and also a tragic betrayal of national patriotism for hidebound interests.

Chief Clark said:

“I was alarmed by the outrageous and Machiavelli manner in which Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, was so apparently “arranged” to announce his withdrawal from the contest, at the last minute; his speech changed the mood of the event. That was done in order to foist another Northerner as the Party’s flag bearer; having regard to the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was the only aspirant from the whole of the North West, which had about 192 delegates at the Convention.

“What Tambuwal did was not only dishonourable but also a serious electoral abnormality and a tragic betrayal of national patriotism for hidebound interests."

2023: Edwin Clark endorses Umahi, drums support for Igbo presidency

Meanwhile, Clark has endorsed APC presidential hopeful Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state as the next president of Nigeria.

The elder statesman on Wednesday, March 2, blessed the presidential ambition of the Ebonyi state governor.

Clark while extolling Umahi's leadership emphasized that it was the turn of core Igbos to produce the next president of Nigeria.

