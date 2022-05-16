The APC has been advised to be fair and transparent as the party continues its 2023 screening exercise

A chieftain of the party has urged the APC screening to uphold the tenets of democracy and rule of law

The chieftain, Sunday Attah, gave the advice due to a petition against a House of Reps aspirant from Benue state

FCT, Abuja - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Sunday Attah, has advised the ruling party to ignore the petitions against a House of Representatives aspirant from Benue state, Sunny Oche, noting that the complaints have no basis in law.

Attah said those behind the petition are not conversant with the law, accusing them of making attempts to thwart any ongoing investigation.

Reps Aspirant Sunny Oche is the favourite to emerge in his federal constituency. Photo credit: Benue APC

His words:

“It is preposterous that a group of persons, who call themselves lawyers, would send a petition to the screening committee of the APC acting on the basis of speculation and bias asking it to preclude a leading aspirant for the House of Representatives seat Hon. Sunny Oche from contesting for the APC ticket.

“It is preposterous because the petitioners who claimed to be versed in law appear ignorant of the presumption of innocence under the Nigerian law which holds that an accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

“But even without tabling the matter before a competent court, the petitioners want the committee to act and take an action on an ongoing investigation.

“Their prayers are not only contemptible but malicious in that they would not only deny Sunny Oche his fundamental human right of participating in an election but also deny the entire people of Ado-Ogbadibo-Okpokwu Federal Constituency the right to exercise their franchise by voting freely for aspirants of their choice.

“The whole petition smacks more of a political vendetta than the need to seek any redress for an infringement as it is deficient in due process and timed only to achieve only a political goal, which is to stop Sunny Oche from contesting the APC primary.

“Otherwise, the proper place to have gone would have been the court of law and not the screening committee of the party.”

Attah said he is not surprised on the attacks on Oche, adding that he has shown that he is the aspirant to beat at the APC primary.

He added:

“The fact that the petitioner lacks the guys to approach a court to seek redress shows that he lacks evidence to pursue the case but only wants to waste the time of the committee with stitches of old wives' fables that stand logic on the head.”

Benue Politics: Aspirants afraid of Sunday Oche, says Peter Ochai

Recall that public affairs commentator, Peter Ochai recently alleged that Oche is being intimidated, but noted that:

“Hon Sunny has continued to display the highest character of sportsmanship even on the eve of his political journey in 2019.

“He worked tirelessly for his party in the aftermath without sentiments or political compensations yet in 2022 he is now the target of a fellow aspirant who is a greenhorn in the race.”

