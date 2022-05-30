After winning the presidential primary of the PDP, former VP Atiku Abubakar has been advised to pick a running mate he can work with as a team

Shehu Sani, a senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly gave the advice on Monday, May 30

The PDP chieftain also urged Nigerians who are yearning for a prosperous country to vote for Atiku and make him President Buhari's successor in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker and ex-governorship aspirant, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his choice of a running mate after winning the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in the primary conducted at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28, defeated former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and other contenders.

Shehu Sani advised Atiku to choose a running mate he can work with as a team. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, May 30, Senator Sani advised the former vice president to choose a running mate he can work with as a team.

Sani who lost his bid to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP in Kaduna state urged Nigerians who want a new united, peaceful and prosperous country to vote for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.

The tweet reads:

"The opposition primaries is done. All aspirants, party members and Nigerians who want…(I wanted to write Change but I changed my mind) a new united, peaceful & prosperous Nigeria should rally round the Candidate Atiku Abubakar. And for AA,Choose a VP you can work with as a team."

Source: Legit.ng