FCT, Abuja - After repeated postponements, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally commenced the screening of its presidential aspirants ahead of its highly anticipated primaries.

As the exercise begins on Monday, May 30, the ruling party has released the official list of those to be screened.

APC begins the screening of its presidential aspirants on Monday, May 30. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @ProfOsinbajo, @ChibuikeAmaechi, @thecableng

Below are the names of the presidential hopefuls for screening as listed by APC as reported by TheCable.

Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba Badaru Abubakar Robert A. Boroffice Uju Ken-Ohanenye Nicholas Felix Nweze David Umahi Ken Nnamani Gbolahan B. Bakare Ibikunle Amosun Ahmed B. Tinubu Ahmad Rufai Sani Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Oladimeji Sabon Bankole John Kayode Fayemi Godswill Obot Akpabio Yemi Osinbajo Rochas Anayo Okorocha Yahaya Bello Tein Jack-Rich Christopher Onu Ahmad Lawan Ben Ayade Ikeobasi Mokelu

Former President Jonathan not on the list

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list of presidential hopefuls being screened by the APC.

There have been speculations that some APC stakeholders were planning to make Jonathan the ruling party's presidential flagbearer.

In April 2022, some alleged supporters besieged his Abuja residence to ask him to contest the 2023 presidential election but the former president did not give a definite response.

“You are calling me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out,” he had said.

Days after, a northern coalition bought the APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for him, but the former president had denied approving the purchase.

APC chairman Adamu meets with Jonathan

Amid the speculations, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, allegedly met with Jonathan in his Abuja residence in what was said to be a meeting of over four hours.

It was alleged that the meeting was coming on the heels of a previous meeting between the former president and Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari. A source, who is also an APC stalwart, claimed that the party was making a final push to woo the Bayelsa-born politician to the party.

Despite ongoing speculations on him contesting, Jonathan is still yet to make any definitive statement on if he will seek a return bid.

